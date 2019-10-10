Balloon with imprint of Pakistan flag found in Ganganagar

Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
A villager in Raisingh Nagar area spotted the balloon and informed the police.

Bikaner Published on: October 10, 2019 16:39 IST
 A balloon with an imprint of the Pakistan flag and "14 August Mubarak" written on it was found in a field in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district on Thursday, police said.

Pakistan's Independence Day is celebrated on August 14.

Ganganagar is among four districts of Rajasthan which shares a border with Pakistan.

In the last few days, nearly a dozen such balloons have flown in here.

Police said intelligence agencies have been informed about the matter.

