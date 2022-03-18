'Missile test' by Pakistan fails, crashes in Sindh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Repersentational image.

Pakistan conducted a failed missile test on Thursday fired from its test range at Sindh. The test was scheduled at 11 am but was postponed after a fault was detected in the Transporter Erector Launcher (TEL).

Reports surfaced that residents in Jamshoro area of Pakistan's Sindh province noticed some unidentified object with smoke falling from the sky. The missile within moments after the launch was seen descending from the path and crashed near Thana Bula Khan in Sindh.

No official statement on the incident has come forward, though, few local media channels reported the incident.

According to Conflict News Pakistan tweeted, "Jamshoro, Pakistan tested a missile in response to the previous Indian Brahmos missile. Pakistani missile failed to reach its target and fell down nearby."

However, a Pakistani defence analyst said that there was no need for panic... a NOTAM was already issued and attached the NOTAM issued to airlines, along with a map showing the probable path followed of the projectile.

