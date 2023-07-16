Pakistan: 'Dacoits' use rocket launchers to attack Hindu temple in Sindh a day after Karachi temple razed

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY/TWITTER Representational Image

A day after the old Mari Mata Temple Soldier Bazaar had been razed to the ground in Karachi, a similar incident was reported from Sindh, a gang of dacoits attacked a Hindu worship site with “rocket launchers” in Sindh’s Kashmore during the early hours of Sunday.

The assailants attacked a place of worship and adjoining homes belonging to the community in the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station, Pakistan English daily, Dawn reported. According to the report, the alleged dacoits fired indiscriminately, prompting a police unit led by Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Sammo to reach the scene.

Citing police officials, Pakistani media reported that a group of "unidentified people" fired “rocket launchers” at the place of worship, which was closed during the attack. Further, the officer added that the religious site opens annually for congregation conducted by the Bagri community.

"The suspects fled from the scene after the attack. Police are conducting a search operation in the area," Sammo told Dawn.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

