'Don't overreact': US hits back at China amid Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi Taiwan visit: The White House on Tuesday warned China against overreacting to a possible trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she has every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge, AFP reported.

"China may be "positioning" itself for a military show of strength around Taiwan, including missile launches, ahead of a possible visit by a senior US politician to the island, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday.

As tensions are rising amid Pelosi's visit, Taiwan said it is 'determined' to defend itself against Chinese threats.

The Taiwanese military said it is "determined, capable, and confident," it can protect the island against threats by China over a potential visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

"We are meticulously preparing various plans and appropriate troops will be dispatched to respond," Taipei said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Malaysia, her second stop in an Asian tour that has sparked rage in Beijing over a possible visit to Taiwan.

As verbal threats pitch in between two powerful nations, Beijing has warned US that it will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan | READ MORE

The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's soverign security interests, said Hua Chunying, China's foreign ministry spokeswoman.

