Image Source : FACEBOOK Underground romance: Married man builds secret tunnel to his lover's house, busted by her husband

A married man from Mexico built an underground tunnel between his home of his married lover was tragically caught by her husband.

According to reports, the construction worker, named Alberto, built a passageway that allowed him to visit a woman named Pamela at her residence in the Tijuana neighborhood of Villas del Prado 1 while her husband was at his security job.

The pair had managed to get away with the affair, until one day husband Jorge arrived home from work earlier than usual and caught them in the act.

The husband found Alberto hiding behind a sofa and noticed a hole that led into a tunnel beneath his house. When he climbed down to the passageway, it led him all the way to Alberto's home.

Although the size and length of the tunnel have not been reported by local media, pictures of the entrance have been widely shared on social media.

After the husband emerged from the tunnel, Alberto reportedly pleaded with him not to disclose the affair to his own wife, who was asleep in the house at the time.

Regardless, the furious husband reportedly found Alberto's wife and told her.

The two men then entered a fist fight, prompting somebody to phone the police.

After arriving at the scene, police escorted Alberto away to prevent any further violence.

Latest World News