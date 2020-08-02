Image Source : PTI Mahatma Gandhi all set to feature on UK currency coin; first non-white man to do so

The United Kingdom is all set to mint a coin to commemorate India’s father of the nation — Mahatma Gandhi. The UK treasury has announced the move on Saturday amid calls to recognise the contributions of the minorities. Bapu, who has been on India’s currency since 1987, will be the first non-white man to feature on the British currency coin.

The Royal Mint Advisory Committee is working to create a coin featuring Mahatma Gandhi.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor has put his weight behind BAME — Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic — figures to feature on coins. “Their contribution should be recognised by Britain,” Sunak said.

In a letter written to former Conservative candidate Zehra Zaidi, who is leading the ‘We Too Built Britain’ campaign, which has called for ethnic minority people to feature on currency, Sunak said, “Black, Asian and other ethnic minority communities have made a profound contribution to the shared history of the United Kingdom.”

"For generations, ethnic minority groups have fought and died for this country we have built together; taught our children, nursed the sick, cared for the elderly; and through their enterprising spirit have started some of our most exciting and dynamic businesses, creating jobs and driving growth,” he further added.

The Royal Mint Advisory Committee is an independent committee made up of experts who recommend themes and designs of coins to the Chancellor, in his role as Master of the Mint.

Sunak added: "I am writing today to the Chair of the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC), Lord Waldegrave... asking the RMAC Sub-Committee on Themes to consider recognising the contributions of Black, Asian, and other ethnic minority individuals - not just to our history, but to our present and future as well".

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage