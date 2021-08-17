Pakistan: Maharaja Ranjit Singh's statue vandalised in Lahore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @AU_QASMI The nine-feet statue was unveiled at Lahore Fort complex in June 2019.

A statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was vandalised by members of radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday. According to reports, the police have arrested one person in connetion with the incident.

The nine-feet statue was unveiled at Lahore Fort complex in June 2019. The statue, made of bronze, was installed to mark the 180th death anniversary of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Maharaja Ranjit Singh, who was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire, ruled over Punjab for over 40 years before he died in 1839.

VIDEO: When group of Afghan Air Force pilots fled to Uzbekistan in 2 helicopters

"Shameful this bunch of illiterates are really dangerous for Pakistan image in the world," Pakistan's Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Hussain said in his tweet condemning the act.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, founded by Khadim Hussain Rizvi in 2015, is a Islamist political party in Pakistan. In the 2018 general polls in Pakistan, it emerged as the fifth largest party, however, failed to win any seat in National Assembly.

ALSO READ: Pak PM Imran Khan endorses Taliban, says Afghanistan has broken 'shackles of slavery'

Latest World News