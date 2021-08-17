VIDEO: When group of Afghan Air Force pilots fled to Uzbekistan in 2 helicopters

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/AP A file photo of a helicopter carrying Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani.

Afghanistan-Taliban Situation Latest News: Horrifying videos of chaos in Afghanistan following Taliban's takeover are pouring on social media since Sunday. The world watched in horror how panic-stricken Afghani people jostled to get into planes parked at the Kabul international airport to escape the Taliban. Not only people, Afghan Air Force pilots also fled the country fearing an onslaught by the insurgents.

A video shared on Twitter by a freelance journalist shows a group of Afghan pilots who had fled from their country to neighbouring Uzbekistan. The pilots, who took off soon after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on August 15 night, appear to be saying in the video that they did not want to fall into the hands of Taliban.

According to Russian official media reports, President Ghani allegedly fled the war-torn country aboard a helicopter stuffed with money but had to leave some cash on the airfield as it could not be squeezed into the chopper.

Quoting Russian embassy in Kabul, Russian official news agency TASS reported that the 72-year-old President fled Afghanistan aboard a helicopter packed with money.

"As for the reasons for the collapse of the regime, they are characterised by how Ghani fled the country. Four cars were packed with money, and they tried to cram another bag of cash into the helicopter. Not all the cash managed to squeeze in, and some of the money was left lying on the airfield," a mission employee was quoted as saying by the report.

Heavily armed Taliban insurgents swept Kabul on Sunday after a sudden and unprecedented collapse of the US-backed Ghani government, prompting the president to join fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country.

