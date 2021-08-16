Desperate scenes at Kabul airport as hundreds try to board plane after Taliban takeover | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB People jostle to get into an airplane at Kabul airport.

Afghanistan, Kabul Latest News: Fear and panic prevail in Afghanistan capital Kabul as people try to flee following the Taliban's dramatic takeover of the country less than a couple of weeks after the US security forces started to pull out from the country.

The present situation in the country was well-defined in a video showing hundreds of people jostling to get into an aeroplane parked at the Kabul airport. The video showed people pushing each other to get into the aircraft to fly out of the country. A sea of people could be seen at the tarmac of the airport.

According to reports, US troops present at the airport fired shots in the air to disperse the desperate crowd on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the US has said it would deploy 6,000 troops at the vital Kabul airport to ensure the safe departure of American citizens and its allies from Afghanistan.

The Taliban insurgents swept into Afghanistan's capital on Sunday after the government collapsed and president Ashraf Ghani joined fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country.

On the other hand, the Indian government has asked Air India to put two aircraft on standby for emergency evacuations from Kabul. According to government sources, Air India has prepared a set crew for emergency operations from Kabul to Delhi.

Air India is expected to operate Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight operations post-noon on Monday, news agency IANS reported.

