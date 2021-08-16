Follow us on Image Source : AP Pak PM Imran Khan endorses Taliban, says Afghanistan has broken 'shackles of slavery'

In a bid to endorse the Taliban taking over Kabul, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Afghanistan has broken the "shackles of slavery" in the neighboring war-torn country.

The Taliban insurgents on Sunday closed in on Kabul before entering the city and taking over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.

Imran Khan was speaking at an event to launch the first phase of Single National Curriculum (SNC) from Grade 1 to 5, which was part of the manifesto of his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Khan spoke how the parallel education system led to the existence of "English medium" schools, resulting in the adoption of "someone else's culture" in Pakistan.

“When you adopt someone’s culture you believe it to be superior and you end up becoming a slave to it,” he said, adding that it creates a system of mental salves that is worse than the actual slavery.

In the same breath, he indirectly likened the ongoing upheaval in Afghanistan with the people of the country breaking the “shackles of slavery".

Khan said becoming a mental slave was worse than being an actual slave, adding that subjugated minds can never make big decisions.

On multiple occasions, Pakistan has been accused of facilitating the Taliban rebellion which ultimately resulted in the capturing of the country after being ousted about 20 years ago.

Officially Pakistan has maintained that it wanted a broad-based inclusive government in Afghanistan and was also hosting the Afghan leaders to create consensus for a peaceful transformation.

(With PTI inputs)

