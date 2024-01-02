Tuesday, January 02, 2024
     
Japan Airlines plane in flames after collision with another jet: See pics

Japan Airlines aircraft was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been evacuated.

Ajeet Kumar Published on: January 02, 2024 16:13 IST
Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo
Image Source : REUTERS Japan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo

Japan Airlines fire: A plane burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Tuesday, with news reports saying it hit another aircraft after landing. NHK TV reported that all passengers aboard, believed to have been about 400 people, got out safely.

Image Source : REUTERSImages on national broadcaster NHK show the plane engulfed in flames.

Image Source : REUTERSReuters reported Japan Airlines flight may have crashed with a Japanese Coast Guard plane.

Image Source : REUTERSJapan Airlines' A350 airplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo

Image Source : REUTERSLuckily, Japan Airlines says all 379 passengers and crew on board have been evacuated.

Image Source : REUTERSThe aircraft is now almost entirely destroyed by the flames - with air crews still battling to bring it under control.

Image Source : REUTERSNHK say one person onboard the coastguard plane escaped, while the other five remain unaccounted for.

Image Source : REUTERSJapan's coast guard says its aircraft - which is thought to have collided- was on its way to Niigata Airport to deliver aid to the earthquake.

