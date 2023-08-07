Israel strikes around Damascus kills 4 Syrian soldiers

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representative image

At least four Syrian soldiers were killed allegedly after the Israeli airstrikes hit areas around Damascus on early Monday morning, Syrian state media reported.

Citing a military source, Syrian state television said that four other soldiers sustained injuries while the strikes caused “some material damage”.

However, the Israeli authorities did not immediately comment.

“The strikes targeted weapons and munitions warehouses and positions of Iran-backed militias around Damascus,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor said.

They said that at least six were killed and seven others were injured.

The Observatory said the strikes mark 22nd time Israel has struck Syria this year.

Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment and has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of neighboring Syria in recent years.

Israel has also targeted the international airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo several times over the past few years.

(With AP inputs)

ALSO READ | Israeli army kills 3 suspected Palestinian militants, Hamas condemns action

ALSO READ | Syria: Six killed, 23 injured in targeted explosion near Damascus ahead of Ashura

Latest World News