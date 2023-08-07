Israeli army kills 3 suspected Palestinian militants, Hamas condemns action

Follow us on Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Israel kills Palestinian militants

Israel: The Israeli troops on Sunday (August 6) killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli army said that it shot three men near the Jenin refugee camp where a large-scale military operation took place last month.

The army said that three men were on their way to carry out an attack and had just exited the camp.

It added that an M-16 rifle was recovered from their vehicle.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups condemned the incident, though it was not immediately known if the three men belonged to either of the two organizations.

Israel identified the leader of the group as Naif Abu Tsuik and said that he was a leading military operative from the camp. The Jenin camp is known as a militant stronghold.

The Israeli army carried out a two-day offensive in the camp last month and killed 12 Palestinians, including at least eight militants. An Israeli soldier was also killed in action.

But the offensive appears to have done little to halt a broader wave of violence that began in early 2022 and has gained momentum since Israel's new hard-line government took office in December.

The Israeli news site Ynet reported Sunday that Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, recently warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that settler violence was becoming a strategic threat and raising the likelihood of Palestinian attacks in retaliation.

The report drew angry condemnations from leading members of the government.

At least 26 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis so far this year.

(With AP inputs)

