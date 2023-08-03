India receives anti-tank Spike NLOS missiles from Israel: All you need to know about it

Follow us on Image Source : RAFAEL SYSTEMS India receives anti-tank Spike NLOS missiles from Israel

The Indian Air Force (IAF) received the Spike Non Line of Sight (NLOS) anti-tank guided missiles from Israel to strengthen its capabilities to destroy enemy targets hidden behind mountains. According to defence sources, the Israeli Spike NLOS anti-tank guided missiles have been delivered and its trials are going to be held very soon.

The NLOS missiles will now be integrated with the Russian-origin fleet of Mi-17V5 helicopters, which will be capable of taking out targets from long distances and will be particularly effective against enemy targets and assets hidden behind mountains or hills.

According to reports, Ukrainian forces deployed anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles supplied by Western European nations and America effectively during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The IAF had started showing interest in these missiles almost two years ago when the Chinese Army deployed a large number of tanks and infantry combat vehicles close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite the Eastern Ladakh sector, the officials said.

Key features of Spike NLOS missiles

It is an anti-tank guided missile developed and designed by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

It can hit targets from distances up to 30 km

It is available in man-portable, vehicle-launched, and helicopter-launched variants

Spike is a fire-and-forget missile with lock-on before launch and automatic self-guidance

The long and extended range versions of the Spike also have the capability of "Fire, Observe and Update" operating mode

The air-launched NLOS ATGMs can carry out strikes at its ground targets from standoff distances

It can cause considerable damage to the enemy tank regiments and prevent their advances

More missiles through “Make-in-India” initiatives

The officials also said that at the moment the Spike NLOS ATGMs have been ordered in limited numbers and the force would look for getting the missiles in larger numbers through “Make-in-India” initiatives. In light of the threat posed by China's aggression two years ago, both the Indian Army and the Air Force have greatly increased their arsenals with both Indian and foreign weapons.

It should be noted here that the top brass of the Indian Air Force has been emphasising indigenisation and backing several schemes to develop such high-tech equipment and armaments through Indian sources and industry.

(With inputs from ANI)

