Israel-Hamas war: Surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon intercepted by Aerial Defense System, says IDF

IDF (Israel Defense Forces) on Thursday said a surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV was intercepted by the Aerial Defense System amid intense airstrike across Gaza Strip to eleminate Hamas militants.

"A surface-to-air missile fired from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV was intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense System a short while ago. IDF aircraft responded by striking the source of the launch," tweeted Israel Defense Forces.

Al Jazeera TV correspondents' family members killed

The increased Israeli airstrikes were devastating parts of the Gaza Strip, jeopardizing relief operations in the conflict zone. A strike in the Nusseirat refugee camp on Wednesday killed several family members of one of Al Jazeera TV's chief correspondents, Wael Dahdouh. Strikes elsewhere destroyed homes and businesses and left many digging through the debris.

Health care facilities were doing their best to treat the wounded, but with supplies that were becoming scarce. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said its relief operations across the Gaza Strip will need to be curtailed amid the airstrikes.

UN Security Council fails again

United Nations Security Council failed again to address the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza, rejecting rival United States and Russian resolutions.

The US resolution would have reaffirmed Israel's right to self-defense, urged respect for international laws — especially protection of civilians — and called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver desperately needed aid to Gaza.

Wednesday's vote in the 15-member council was 10 countries in favor, 3 against and 2 abstentions. The resolution was not adopted because both Russia and China cast vetoes.

The Russian resolution would have called for an immediate “humanitarian cease-fire," and unequivocally condemned Hamas' October 7 attacks in Israel and “indiscriminate attacks” on civilians and civilian objects in Gaza.

The vote was 4 in favor, 2 against and 9 abstentions. The resolution wasn't adopted because it failed to get the minimum nine “yes” votes.

The council is charged under the UN Charter with maintaining international peace and security. But Wednesday's rejections, following its rejections last week of a Russian resolution and a Brazilian proposal, leave the Security Council divided and paralyzed in taking action on the Israeli-Hamas war.

Ground operation in Gaza coming: Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was in the midst of a fight for its existence and preparations were underway for a ground incursion into Gaza asserting "all Hamas members are dead men walking".

In an address to the nation on Wednesday evening, he stressed that the two main goals of the war were "to eliminate Hamas by destroying its military and governance capabilities, and to do everything possible to get our captives home".

Seeking national unity, the prime minister said that, "Israel is in the midst of a fight for our existence. " "All Hamas members are dead men walking — above and below ground, inside and outside Gaza," Netanyahu said.

War enters day 19

The war which entered day emerged as the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. At least 6,546 Palestinians have been killed and 17,439 others wounded, said the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed and 1,650 wounded in the occupied West Bank since October 7.

However, the death count cited by Hamas cannot be independently verified.

1,400 people killed in Israel

According to the officials, more than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who died during October 7 attack by Hamas militiants.

Hostage crisis continues

Israel's military on Wednesday raised the number of remaining hostages in Gaza to 222 people, including foreigners believed captured by Hamas during the incursion. Four hostages have been released. US and other officials fear the fighting could spill over into a wider regional conflict.

(With AP inputs)

