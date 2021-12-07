Follow us on Image Source : AP Iraq: Motorcycle explosion kills 4 in Basra, injures another 4

At least 4 were killed, and four others were injured in a motorcycle explosion in Iraq’s southern city of Basra on Monday. According to Iraqi security forces, the explosion, the blast sent a column of black smoke into the sky. The governor of Basra, Asaad al-Idani, told reporters on the scene that a motorcycle had exploded.

The governor said two nearby cars were set ablaze from the explosion. It was not immediately clear whether a bomb had been rigged to the motorcycle or if it was a suicide bombing.

Explosions have been rare in Basra in recent years, particularly since the defeat of the Sunni militant Islamic State group in 2017. The oil-rich Basra is predominantly Shiite. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion.

There has been an increase in political instability in Iraq following the October 10 parliament elections which saw Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr emerge as the biggest winner.

Shiite armed factions loyal to Iran which lost around two-thirds of their parliamentary seats have rejected the results of the election, alleging fraud.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said forensics teams were at the scene of the blast and that more details would be released on the nature of the explosion, once investigations were completed.

