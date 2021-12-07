Follow us on Image Source : ANI Iraq: 6 IS militants killed in airstrike in Anbar province

At least six militants of the Islamic State (IS) group were killed in Iraq's western province of Anbar after Iraqi warplanes carried out an airstrike on their hideout, the Iraqi military said on Monday.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, Yahia Rasoul said that the Iraqi warplanes conducted the airstrike after a reconnaissance plane of the international coalition spotted the hideout in a desert area in Anbar province.

As per the statement, the airstrike killed six IS militants, and then an Iraqi army force was sent to the scene, looking for more militants or weapons, possibly inside the destroyed hideout.

