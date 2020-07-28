Image Source : AP First debate in US Presidential Election to be held on September 29

The first debate in the US Presidential Election will be held on September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced this on Monday.

"CPD is pleased to announce that the first presidential debate will be co-hosted by Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic and held at the Health Education Campus (HEC) in Cleveland, Ohio," the commission said.

US President Donald Trump is facing his Democrat challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden in the November 3 election.

The CPD said the second debate between Trump and Biden will be on October 15 at the Adrienne Arsht Centre for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, while the third will be on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

There will also be a vice-presidential debate on October 7 at the university of Utah in Salt Lake City between Vice-President Mike Pence and his Democratic Challenger for the post, yet to be announced by Biden.

All debates will be 90 minutes long and will run from 9 pm to 10:30 pm (ET) without commercials, and will be broadcast live by the White House pool networks.

(With inputs from ANI)

