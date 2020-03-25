COVID-19 Fallout: London converts Excel Center into a 4000-bed hospital

Image Source : AP The ExCel exhibition centre in London, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The British Government announced Tuesday, that the ExCel Center in east london will become a 4,000 bed temporary hospital to deal with future coronavirus patients, to be called NHS Nightingale. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

One of Britain's biggest conference centers, the Excel Centre in London, is to be converted into a hospital to help coronavirus patients. Two wards capable of caring for 2,000 patients each will open next week. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is looking to build a volunteer army of a quarter of a million people to help deliver food and medicines to those quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hancock says the government is looking for people in good health to help the National Health Service support those who have been asked to "shield themselves.” Hancock says nearly 12,000 retired medical personnel have answered the call to help out.

Thus far in Britain over 8,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 including over 400 deaths.

