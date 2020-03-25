COVID-19 Fallout: London converts Excel Center into a 4000-bed hospital

One of Britain's biggest conference centers, the Excel Centre in London, is to be converted into a hospital to help coronavirus patients. Two wards capable of caring for 2,000 patients each will open next week. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government is looking to build a volunteer army of a quarter of a million people to help deliver food and medicines to those quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hancock says the government is looking for people in good health to help the National Health Service support those who have been asked to "shield themselves.” Hancock says nearly 12,000 retired medical personnel have answered the call to help out.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Thus far in Britain over 8,000 people have been infected by COVID-19 including over 400 deaths.
