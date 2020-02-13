Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus in China disrupts global technology sector

Coronavirus in China disrupts global technology sector

The coronavirus outbreak in China is disrupting the global technology sector (hardware, electronic manufacturing services providers and semiconductor companies), as operations in the world's largest technology manufacturing hub are threatened, said Standard and Poor's (S&P) report on Thursday.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 13, 2020 13:06 IST
Coronavirus in China disrupts global tech sector
Image Source : PTI

Coronavirus in China disrupts global tech sector   

The coronavirus outbreak in China is disrupting the global technology sector (hardware, electronic manufacturing services providers and semiconductor companies), as operations in the world's largest technology manufacturing hub are threatened, said Standard and Poor's (S&P) report on Thursday. In a report "Coronavirus A Wide-Ranging Ill For Tech Supply Chain", S&P said it expects the virus will be contained globally in March 2020 (no new transmissions in April), allowing travel and other restrictions to be unwound by the middle of the second quarter.

According to the report, the factories are expected to reopen in February and the near term negative impact to the technology sector can be reversed later.

"However, if the outbreak proves more difficult to contain, the effect on the tech sector could be extensive as lengthy factory shutdowns or significant underutilization could materially lower the global output of tech components, sub-assemblies, or finished goods," S&P statement said.

"We haven't taken any rating actions related to the outbreak, S&P Global Ratings analysists David T. Tsui, Raymond Hsu, and Mark Habib said in the report.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus latest update: China welcomes support from BRICS to combat the epidemic 

ALSO READ | China coronavirus: Record 242 new deaths, nearly 15,000 fresh cases report in Hubei in 1 day

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News