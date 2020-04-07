Image Source : AP Boris Johnson given oxygen support in ICU, not on ventilator

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was taken to an ICU last night has been given oxygen support, UK Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for Health, Surrey, Michael Gove has confirmed. The MP also clarified that the Prime Minister is not on a ventilator.

"He's not on a ventilator no", Gove told LBC radio. "The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision," he said.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital on April 5 after persistent COVID-19 symptoms. Later, when the situation worsened he was shifted to the ICU. The Prime Minister formally asked First Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him at places where he could not be present.

