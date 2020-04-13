Coronavirus 10 times deadlier than swine flu, warns WHO

Image Source : AP A file photo of World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The ongoing outbreak of coronavirus is 10 times deadlier than swine flu in 2009, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Monday, as it called for 'slowly' lifting the control measures in place across the globe in different nations.

"We know that COVID-19 spreads fast, and we know that it is deadly, 10 times more deadly than the 2009 flu pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from Geneva, as reported by news agency Agence France Presse (AFP).

As per the global health body, over 17 lakh coronavirus infections have been recorded since the virus first surfaced, which has resulted in over 1.1 lakh deaths.

