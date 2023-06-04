Follow us on Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) China: 14 killed, 5 missing in Sichuan province mountain collapse | DETAILS

China: At least 14 people were killed and five are reportedly missing as a mountain collapsed in China's Sichuan province on Sunday. According to the local officials, the incident happened around 6 am in the Leshan city of Sichuan province. A massive rescue team was deployed at the incident site after the authorities were informed of the landslide.

"The mountain collapse happened in Leshan city and as of now, 14 people have been killed while 5 others remained missing. Rescue operation is on," a senior official from the publicity department said.

As per a report from a state-run Xinhua news agency, the official further said that the rescue team of more than 180 people are still searching for the missing.

(more details awaited)

ALSO READ | 'Clash with US would be unbearable disaster': China seeks dialogue with Washington

ALSO READ | Odisha train accident: China, Pakistan PM, Putin, Japan, others mourn deaths of Indian Rail disaster

Latest World News