Balloon row: US blacklists 6 Chinese entities linked to Beijing's aerospace programmes

Chinese balloon row: As part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese "spy" balloon that traversed the country's airspace, the United States blacklisted as many as six Chinese entities allegedly linked to Beijing's aerospace programmes. According to reports, the blacklisted entities include five companies and one research institute.

These six entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co., Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co., and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.

The Biden administration's resolve to consider further measures to combat Chinese surveillance activities was followed by economic constraints, which will make it more challenging for these entities to obtain American technology exports.

US move likely to intensify diplomatic row with China

The move is likely to further escalate the diplomatic row between the US and China sparked by the balloon, which was shot down last weekend off the Carolina coast. The US said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals, but Beijing insists it was a weather craft that had blown off course.

The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes trip to Beijing aimed at easing tensions.

The US Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China's military modernization efforts, specifically the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.” “The PLA is utilizing High Altitude Balloons (HAB) for intelligence and reconnaissance activities,” it said.

US vows to use such restrictions to protect its security

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said that his department “will not hesitate to continue to use" such restrictions and other regulatory and enforcement tools "to protect US national security and sovereignty.”

Earlier on Friday, February 10, a US military fighter jet shot down another "unknown object" flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska. According to White House officials, the object was shot down on orders from President Joe Biden.

