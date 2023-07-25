Canada PM Justin Trudeau to reshuffle Cabinet in a bid to save face for his under-fire government

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing for a Cabinet reshuffle later this week, according to government sources, in an apparent attempt to give the government a much-needed facelift after a difficult few months in the Parliament.

Sources said that Trudeau called ministers back to Ottawa for meetings on Monday and Tuesday. Trudeau's latest decision could result in significant expected changes in the Cabinet, with many sources pointing towards a possible dismissal of Canadian Minister for Public Safety Marco Mendicino, CBC News reported citing local media.

This is expected to be the largest reshuffle in the Canadian cabinet since 2021, ahead of the next federal election. Several ministers can be dropped from the Cabinet in the expected reshuffle, aimed at putting the focus on several economic priorities of the Trudeau-led government. The government reportedly wants to put key communicators on important files.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will keep her position, said sources with knowledge of the meetings. Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett and Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra are likely to be replaced as they have already announced that they will not be seeking re-election. Several ministerial announcements scheduled for last week were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Mendicino has come under increasing pressure for his management of the government's gun control legislation and Chinese interference in Canadian politics, along with the transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.

Trudeau had similarly introduced new faces in his Cabinet in 2018 ahead of the federal election the following year, which saw five ministers being added and creation of new portfolios seniors, intergovernmental affairs and border security.

