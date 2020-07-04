Boycott China protests in heart of New York City by Indian, Tibetan and Taiwanese communities

Image Source : ANI Times Square protests by Indians, Tibetans, Taiwanese to boycott China

Echoes of 'boycott China' can now be heard from as far away as the Times Square itself. A demonstration calling for boycotting of Chinese products was carried out jointly by the Indian American, Tibetan and Taiwanese-American community demanding for the boycott of Chinese products.

The protesters at the demonstration, which was called 'Boycott China', demanded to put an end on trade by boycotting Chinese products, complete independence of Tibet and total support of Taiwan.

Tibetans have long suffered from the oppressive occupation of China in the early 1950s.

Image Source : ANI Boycott China protests in Times Square

The recent border clashes between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) have given birth to a major anti-China sentiment in India with calls for boycott Chinese products coming from left right and center.

The government, a few days back, banned 59 Chinese apps including the widely used TikTok, as an initiative taken against China's expansionist regime and threat to the peace and security in the Indian sub-continent.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage