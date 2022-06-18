Saturday, June 18, 2022
     
Bangladesh to go all extents just to save power: All shops to be shut after 8 pm

The notification aims at saving power and energy against the backdrop of worldwide continued price hike in power and energy price.  

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2022 17:21 IST
Image Source : AP/FILE

People shop at a market ahead of Eid-al Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will now shut down all shops after 8 pm, to conserve energy. The country's drastic measures come in the backdrop of a steep price hike in energy costs, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked concerned authorities to take necessary measures to shut down shops, shopping malls and markets across the country post 8 pm. 

Secretaries of ministries and divisions concerned, such as public security division, commerce ministry, energy and mineral resources division, local government division, power division, industries ministry, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, all the divisional commissioners, deputy inspector generals of police, deputy commissioners and superintendent of police of all divisions and districts, have been asked to execute the order strictly in line with section 114 of the Bangladesh Labour Law-2006.

India's power demand touches new high 

India, meanwhile has been experiencing a higher demand of power as it jumped by a record 40,000-45,000 MW per day as an intense heat wave sweeps through northern parts of the country, the economy expands, and electricity reaches millions of unelectrified homes, Power Minister RK Singh has said.

A massive addition in the generation capacity, integrating the country into one transmission grid and strengthening of the distribution system during eight years of the Modi government is ensuring the 23 to 23.5 hours of electricity supply, he said.

India's electricity demand on June 9 was recorded at an all-time high of 2,10,792 megawatts, and 4,712 million units of electricity were consumed.

(pti, ians inputs)

Read More | Why is India glaring at a major power crisis this summer, and what's next | Depth analysis

