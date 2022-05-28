'Unacceptable!': India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik's life sentence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik being produced at the Patiala House court, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Highlights India slammed OIC for comments on terrorist Yasin Malik's life imprisonment sentence.

MEA said India finds the comments unacceptable.

India said the organization implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities.

Following comments by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on terrorist Yasin Malik's life sentence, India slammed the organization on Friday and said that it finds the comments "unacceptable". Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Malik's terrorist activities have been documented and presented in court.

Responding to media queries on the comments made by OIC-IPHRC on the judgement of NIA Court regarding Yasin Malik, Bagchi said India finds the comments unacceptable.

"India finds unacceptable the comments made by OIC-IPHRC today criticising India for the judgement in the case of Yasin Malik. Through these comments, OIC-IPHRC has implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the Court. The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it in any manner," Bagchi said.

India said the organization implicitly expressed support for the terrorist activities. India urged OIC not to justify terrorism in any manner, saying the world seeks zero-tolerance against the menace.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, a separatist from Jammu and Kashmir, in a terror funding case.

The NIA court while sentencing life imprisonment to Malik also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. He was sentenced to life imprisonment twice. NIA had sought the death penalty for the separatist leader who was convicted on May 19.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News