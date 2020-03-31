Image Source : ANI Workers from Tamil Nadu finally reach their homes after 3 days walking from Kerala

Workers from Tamil Nadu's Usilampatti who were working at pineapple farms in Thodupuzha, Idukki in Kerala reach the border check post of Bodimettu after walking for 3 days. They say "We have been walking for the last 3 days to return to our hometown" which is around 134.6 km away. Workers Arun and Daivam said, "CM's suggestion to provide food and other facilities to all migrant workers by the employers, is not implemented in many places. We did not receive the services of community kitchen. We don't even have the money to buy food or water."

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported second death due to coronavirus after a 68-year-old man from Thiruvananthapuram succumbed due to illness at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College on Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 2.

India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1,251 with 227 new cases being reported. The country's death toll rose to 33 on Tuesday morning after the death of a 68-year-old coronavirus positive patient died in Kerala. So far, 102 people have been cured and discharged across the country.

