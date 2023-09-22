PM Modi meets female MPs after passage of Women's Reservation Bill, calls them 'torchbearers of change'

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi posed for a photo with women lawmakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met female parliamentarians following the passage of the historic Women's Reservation Bill, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, on Thursday night. The Prime Minister also posed for a photograph with women lawmakers, many of whom distributed sweets to celebrate the passage of the bill. Many women members also praised the Prime Minister for his decisive leadership in the passage of the bill.

The bill, to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, received the Parliamentary nod after the Rajya Sabha voted unanimously in favour of it. Unlike the Lok Sabha, where two of the 456 MPs present in the House had voted against the bill, all the 215 lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha voted in its favour on Thursday, September 21.

PM Modi meets women MPs

After the passage of the bill, Prime Minister Modi also extended his gratitude to lawmakers for supporting the legislation. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Had the honor of meeting our dynamic women MPs who are absolutely thrilled at the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (sic)," He further said it is gladdening to see the torchbearers of change come together to celebrate the very legislation they have championed.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill, referred to as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will now require the approval of a majority of state assemblies. It will be implemented after a delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on census which the government has said will be commissioned next year.

'Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai'

Hailing the Prime Minister for the successful passage of the historic bill, Union Minister Smriti Irani said the legislative feat only goes to show that "Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai" (Nothing is impossible when PM Modi is there) is not a mere saying. "We have often come across the saying Modi hai toh mumkin hai. Today, the PM has again proved that these aren't hollow words," Irani told to news agency ANI.

Vice President hails historic bill

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the passage of the bill as a "milestone in the nation's journey towards empowering Nari Shakti". According to data, women constitute nearly half of the country's 95 crore registered voters but comprise only 15 per cent of lawmakers in Parliament and 10 per cent in state assemblies. However, the 33 per cent reservation for women will not apply to the Upper House of Parliament and state legislative councils.

Key changes in the bill

181 seats in Lok Sabha will be reserved for women now.

33 per cent of 84 seats for Scheduled Castes in Lok Sabha will be reserved for women now.

33 per cent of 47 seats for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Lok Sabha will be reserved for women now.

33 per cent of constituencies in all state assemblies will be reserved for women now.

Rotation of seats reserved for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies to take place after each delimitation exercise.

(With inputs from agencies)

