With five new cases, UP COVID-19 tally reaches 43

With five new cases of Coronavirus, the tally in Uttar Pradesh has gone up to 43. The daughter and two other contacts of the Noida-based Coronavirus positive couple have also tested positive for the infection in Lucknow. The reports came in on Thursday night.

The Covid-19 infection was also confirmed in a Dubai-returned man from Baghpat district besides a person in Agra.

State surveillance officer Dr Vikasendu Agarwal said, "The number of patients, who have recovered from the infection, is 14. Three patients from Noida, who were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, have been discharged."

About the cases in Noida, Agarwal said, "All the three cases are linked to the couple based in Noida who tested positive earlier this week. The list includes their daughter as well who has been totally asymptomatic so far."

Giving details about a Coronavirus patient in Baghpat district, chief medical officer Dr R K Tandon said, "The 32-year-old youth is stable. We have quarantined his family and have sent their samples for testing."