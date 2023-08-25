'Will the success of Chandrayaan-3 prove beneficial to the Indian economy?' Know public opinion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrayaan-3

India on August 23 scripted history as its third unmanned Moon mission's lander module made a flawless soft-landing, making it only the fourth country to achieve this feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite. ISRO on Friday released a breathtaking video of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's rover 'Pragyan' rolling down from the lander 'Vikram' to the lunar surface as observed by the lander imager camera...and here is how the Chandrayaan-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander to the Lunar surface", said the message along with the video posted on 'X' by the national space agency. ISRO also released the image of the lander taken by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) after it soft-landed on the Moon's surface.

It is implied that Chandrayaan's success will enhance India's economy in many ways. India TV also asked public opinion through a poll, 'Will the success of Chandrayaan-3 prove beneficial to the Indian economy?' Expectedly, many were of the opinion that the success would surely boost the Indian economy.

As far as numbers are concerned, 8,614 people participated in the poll and a high 89 per cent said Chandrayaan's success will enhance India's economy. At the same time, about 8 per cent of people believed it would be too early to believe something like that, while 3 per cent were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

ALSO READ: India TV Opinion Poll: After Chandrayaan-3's success, will India now plan to send human mission to Moon?

Latest India News