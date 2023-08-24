India TV Opinion Poll: After Chandrayaan-3's success, will India now plan to send human mission to Moon?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Chandrayaan-3 lands on the Moon

India on Wednesday created history after its Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6:04 pm. The Lander Module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed. In a giant leap for its space programme, India has also become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Hailing the ISRO's successful Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is now on the moon and the success belongs to all humanity. Addressing ISRO scientists virtually from Johannesburg, he said, "India made a resolve on the Earth and fulfilled it on the Moon". "This is a moment to cherish forever," Modi said, noting that India has reached the South Pole of the moon, where no country had ventured so far.

India TV Poll Result

Following ISRO's grand success, India TV asked the public about what should be the country's next move to space. "After Chandrayaan-3's success, will India now plan to send a human mission to the Moon? asked India TV in its poll. As many as 9,156 people participated in the poll and most of the people were of the opinion that India should now consider sending a human mission to the Moon.

Out of 9,156 people, a high 92 per cent said India should send a human mission to the Moon after the success of Chandrayaan-3. At the same time, about 5 per cent of people believed it would be too early for India to plan something like that, while 3 per cent were not sure and chose the option of 'Can't say'.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Opinion Poll

ALSO READ: India TV Opinion Poll: What do you consider to be the main reason behind the massive devastation in Himachal?

Latest India News