West Bengal Full List of Ministers in Mamata Banerjee government

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee returned at the helm of affairs in West Bengal for the third time in a row. Mamata was sworn in as the Chief Minister on May 5 at a low-key ceremony at Raj Bhavan held amid the raging pandemic. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath of office and secrecy. She took the oath in Bengali. Mamata is the 21st CM of West Bengal and the 8th person to hold the office.

Mamata took the oath alone on Wednesday and her cabinet will be expanded with the induction of other ministers on May 9, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bengali cultural icon nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has 294 seats, but the elections were held for 292 seats. Polling to the Jangipur and Samseehanj seats was deferred due to the death of candidates. Going by the rule, the total number of Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the Council of Ministers in a State shall not exceed fifteen per cent. In the case of West Bengal, the state cabinet can have a maximum of 36 ministers including the CM.

Full List of West Bengal Ministers 2021

Mamata Banerjee: Chief Minister

Note: The list will be updated as and when new ministers take oath.

