Chennai: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu celebrates 'Bhogi' with wife Usha

Follow us on Image Source : VICE PRESIDENT OF INDIA (TWITTER). VP Venkaiah Naidu celebrates Bhogi with wife in Chennai.

Highlights Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on January 14 extended his greetings to the people on 'Bhogi'

VP Naidu celebrated the festival with his spouse Usha Naidu in Chennai by lighting a bonfire

Bhogi marks the beginning of 4-day Pongal festival

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday (January 14) extended his greetings to the people on 'Bhogi' and celebrated the festival with his spouse Usha Naidu in Chennai by lighting a bonfire on the occasion.

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse Smt. Usha Naidu celebrating Bhogi by lighting a bonfire at dawn in Chennai today. #Bhogi2022," the Vice President of India tweeted.

Naidu said that Bhogi is an occasion which reminds us of the importance of embracing positive changes into our lives.

"A very happy Bhogi to all! Bhogi, the festival of change reminds us of the importance of embracing positive changes into our lives and letting go of the negativity around us. May the pious 'Bhogi Mantalu' illuminate our lives with new hopes, abundant joy and peace. #Bhogi," the Vice President said in a follow-up tweet.

Bhogi celebration is marked by the customary bonfire preceding Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu. Bhogi marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival.

The celebrations signify fresh aspirations, hope and a new beginning on the eve of Pongal and the start of Tamil month, 'Thai' on the day of harvest festival.

Bhogi, largely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and South Odisha, is part of the Pongal festival in which useless household articles are put in a bonfire.

Pongal is observed to mark the end of the winter and the beginning of the harvest season.

ALSO READ: Disapproval of undemocratic conduct in House can't be decried as undemocratic: Venkaiah Naidu

ALSO READ: Centre, states can include value of water conservation in school curriculum: Venkaiah Naidu

Latest India News