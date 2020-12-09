Only India can satisfy world's Covid vaccine needs: Foreign envoys after visiting Bharat Biotech facility

Image Source : ANI Australian Ambassador to India Barry O'Farrell lauded India's efforts on vaccine development against coronavirus.

Though countries including the UK and Russia have started vaccinating people against coronavirus, the world still at large is waiting for the arrival of vaccines against the contagious disease. Indis is among the many countries which are working tirelessly to develop an effective, safe vaccine. At present, India is working on two major vaccines including Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's -- the largest producer of vaccines in the world --- carrying final stage trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine. Amidst this, a group of foreign envoys on Wednesday take a tour of the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad where Covid-19 vaccine, covaxin is being developed.

Speaking after their visit, Australian Ambassador to India Barry O'Farrell lauded India's effort saying, "There're many vaccines being produced in countries around the world but there's only one country that has the manufacturing capacity to produce sufficient quantities to satisfy the demands of citizens in every country & that's India."

Ambassador of Denmark to India F Svane said, "I was really impressed to see how far you've come, how dedicated you're to combat COVID, how focused you're on helping humanity. It's not just commercial or nation first interest, you're really connecting with the world & helping all of us."

"It's a testament to PM's vision who's not only showcasing collaboration but is keen to ensure that it's not just India that receives vaccine but Indian companies play a vital role in delivering vaccine to the world," Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad said on foreign envoys visit.

Envoys of 64 countries visited the facilities of Bharat Biotech and Biological E, which are developing vaccines for coronavirus. After landing in Hyderabad by a special Air India flight, the Ambassadors and High Commissioners from the countries in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania reached Genome Valley on the city outskirts to visit the two companies.

The visit by the heads of foreign missions was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and was part of India's efforts to develop partnerships for the manufacture and delivery of vaccines.

Last month, the diplomats were briefed on trials of vaccines underway in the country and efforts to manufacture and deliver the doses.

Officials said the diplomats were divided into two batches and they went around the two companies to see for themselves the facilities developed for research and manufacturing of vaccines.

Top officials of both the companies briefed the envoys about the progress made so far in the development of the vaccines and the rollout plans by both the companies after their vaccines get the approval from regulators.

