Uttar Pradesh seals more coronavirus 'hotspots', 125 areas under total lockdown now

Image Source : PTI Volunteers spray disinfectants in Safdar Bazaar area of Lucknow (file photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified more coronavirus 'hotspots', adding to an already existing list of 89 sealed localities, in a bid to check the spread of coronavirus cases, Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said on Saturday. The total number of sealed localities in the state has now risen to 125.

On Wednesday, the state authorities had sealed 104 'hotspots' in 15 districts across the state, including neighbourhoods in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad among others.

The authorities said that 329 of the 448 coronavirus infections in the state were found in 125 sealed localities.

Awasthi said that 2,683 out of 2,942 suspects living in these 125 'hotspots' had already been quarantined.

Also read: Tripura to provide monetary help to newspaper hawkers

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News