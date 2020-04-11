Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus lockdown: Tripura to provide monetary help to newspaper hawkers

The national lockdown is in its 18th day. All transport, manufacturing units and all economic activity has lessened to the extent of shutting down completely. Everyone is staying indoors and shielding themselves against coronavirus. Declined economic activity is causing financial hurt to hawkers and street vendors who depend on daily sale of their wares.

Tripura Government has come ahead to provide some relief to newspaper hawkers in the state. The government has decided to extend monetary help to newspaper hawkers. Rs 1000 will be provided to each hawker. The money will be spent from Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Tripura hasn't yet been severely hit by coronavirus pandemic but national lockdown is being followed in the state. Two persons have been found infected so far.

The decision to provide monetary help to newspaper hawkers was tweeted by Tripura CM Biplab Deb.

Our Govt has decided to provide Rs. 1000 to 372 newspaper hawkers each.



The financial assistance will be provided from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.



We took the decision so that the newspapers hawkers don't face any problem during the lock down. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 11, 2020

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News