UP: Ruckus at wedding after groom's friends dance for over half an hour; ceremony solemnised in cops' presence

A wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh could only be solemnised with police help after ruckus at the venue. The incident was reported Saturday night, from Narsinghgarh village under the limits of the Kunda police circle in the Pratapgarh district of the state. According to the details, trouble began after the groom's friends continued to dance for more than half an hour after reaching the bride's house, while the bride's family members waited for the welcome ceremony.

Commenting on the incident, the police said the groom was sitting inside the car while his friends continued to dance for more than half an hour. When the people from the bride's side requested them to stop dancing and come for the welcome ceremony, they started to fight.

Following the argument, some of the villagers from the bride's side cordoned the marriage party and assaulted a few guests.

As the situation worsened, the groom along with some of his friends fled and went straight to Kunda police station.

Inspector (Kunda) Rakesh Bhartiya said that a team of police rushed to the spot when the groom Raju approached the police station and complained that some unidentified villagers had cordoned off the marriage party and assaulted a few of those at the venue.

Later, the marriage was solemnised in presence of police.

