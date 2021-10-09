Follow us on Image Source : PTI Moradabad: Nearly 40 booked for creating ruckus at Majhola police station

Around 40 miscreants are booked for creating ruckus in the Majhola police station of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on October 7. Commenting on the incident, Amit Kumar Anand, superintendent of police (SP), Moradabad said, "Some people created ruckus on October 7 in Majhola police station, they also tried to interfere in the matters of government affairs."

The case has been registered in Majhola police station against 41 miscreants-- 35 unnamed and 6 named.

"A case in the matter is registered in Majhola police station. Further Probe is underway," SP Moradabad added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | 4 die while manufacturing illicit liquor in Moradabad

Latest India News