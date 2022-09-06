Won't oppose survey of Madrasas in UP if done as per law: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

UP Madrasa Survey: In wake of the survey of Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, Islamic scholar organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has said that they will not oppose the survey if it is done under the law. The Jamiat has also formed a steering committee to decide on the survey and have asked Madrasas in the state to maintain their accounts.

Jamiat has taken three big decisions regarding survey of Madrasas

A meeting of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind was held in Delhi today comprising of those madrasa operators who are running madrassas without government funding. They took three major decisions.

The view of the Muslim society will be kept in a meeting with the government. Steering committee will be formed which will look into the whole matter. The survey will be opposed if it won't be done according to the law

Maulana Mahmood Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind held an important meeting in protest against the survey of madrasas in UP. In the meeting, it was decided to hold talks with the government on the matter. People associated with big madrasas of UP were present in the meeting.

Earlier, All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani expressed concern over what he said was interference in the working of madrasas in states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

The Constitution gives equal rights to all minorities and the action of the governments in UP and Assam was violative of these rights, he told reporters.

He said the UP government was carrying out a survey of madrasas while the ruling dispensation in Assam was demolishing these facilities citing various reasons, including alleged links with criminals etc of some functionaries.

"Interference in the working of madrasas and targeting them is against the fundamental rights of minorities. It is against the Constitution. The government cannot decide what type of education will be imparted in madrasas," Rahmani, who is on a tour of Maharashtra's Marathwada region, said.

Speaking on a writ petition filed in the court to end the practice of 'Talaq-e-Hasan', he said the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act 1937 deals with marriages and personal laws and there was no need for any interference in them.

'Talaq-e-Hasan' is a form of divorce in Muslims by which a man can divorce his wife by pronouncing talaq once every month over a three-month period.

He also said the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 enacted by the Narendra Modi government was against the Shariat. The Act has declared instant divorce (triple talaq) as illegal and void.

