UP: Cops recover body of missing woman in Unnao

Cops recover body of missing woman in Unnao

An FIR was registered on December 8 last year

Following investigation, the dead body was recovered

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday recovered the dead body of a missing woman from a plot allegedly owned by the accused.

Her mother, Rita Devi from Unnao, alleged Rajol Singh, the son of late ex-minister Fateh Bahadur Singh forcefully took her daughter. An FIR was registered on December 8 last year and the accused was later arrested. Following an investigation, the dead body was recovered. The post mortem will be done.

Shashi Shekhar Singh, ASP Unnao said, "we've registered a case of kidnapping a 22-year-old woman. The accused has been detained for questioning." "Two teams were set up for investigation," he added.

The daughter of Dalit woman Rita was missing since December 8, 2021. After which the victim's mother filed a case of the kidnapping of her daughter.

