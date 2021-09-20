Uma Bharti's controversial remark: 'Bureaucracy there to carry our slippers' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uma Bharti's controversial remark: 'Bureaucracy there to carry our slippers'

A video has surfaced showing senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti making a controversial statement about bureaucracy in the country. Uma Bharti, who served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister as well, is heard degrading bureaucracy.

"Bureaucracy kuch nahi hoti hai... chappal uthane wali hoti hai...hamari chappal uthati hai. Humlog hi raazi ho jate hain uske liye. Unki koi aukat nahi hai...asal baat ye hai hum bureacracy ke bahane se apni rajneeti sadhte hain (Bureaucracy is nothing...it is there to lift carry our slippers. Infact, we allow them to do so. They don't have any ability)," Bharti is heard telling a gathering in the video.

The video is said to be of Saturday (September 18) when a delegation of OBC Mahasabha had met Uma Bharti at her bungalow in Bhopal. During the meeting the delegation handed over their five-point demand to her concerning caste-based census and reservation in private sector. The organisation has threatened of largescale protests across the state if Shivraj Singh Chouhan government continues to overlook their demands.

Uma Bharti warns of agitation if prohibition not imposed

Earlier, Uma Bharti announced that she would hit the streets if the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh did not ban liquor by January 15 next year.

"For five months, an awareness campaign against liquor will be run. I will get prohibition implemented in Madhya Pradesh after January 15 for sure," the former chief minister told reporters.

She also said she was giving time till January 15 to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V D Sharma to run awareness campaign against liquor.

"After January 15, I will lead the campaign. Sharma and Shivraj Singh are saying that prohibition should be implemented by running awareness campaign. But I believe this can't be achieved through awareness, it will happen only through force," Bharti added.

