CAA protests: Trinamool holds sit-ins in Bengal

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday organised sit-in demonstrations across West Bengal against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, with its leaders and workers taking part in the demonstrations held in all the 294 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Participating in a demonstration at Khidirpur crossing, state minister Firhad Hakim said the CAA and a possible nationwide National Register of Citizens were attempts on the part of the centre's NDA government to confuse the people by effecting a religious divide.

"They are unable to provide food, jobs, prices have skyrocketed. So to confuse the people the rulers are trying to divide into religious lines by pitting Hindus and Muslims," he said.

All other senior leaders and ministers of the party participated in the programme in various parts of the state.

