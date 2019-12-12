Image Source : PTI All train services to Tripura, Assam suspended; 12 companies of RPSF dispatched

Amid the protests in Tripura and Assam, the Railways has suspended all passenger train services in the states and short-terminated long-distance trains on Thursday. The two states are agitating over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament.

Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said: "The decision was taken Wednesday night in view of the security situation in the region." "Many passengers are stranded in Kamakhya and Guwahati," he added.

After a railway station in Dibrugarh's Chabua, the hometown of the Assam chief minister, was set on fire by protestors late Wednesday night and the Panitola railway station in Tinsukia district torched, 12 companies of the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have been dispatched to the region, DG of RPF Arun Kumar told PTI.

The bill was passed with 125 votes in favour and 105 against it as besides BJP and its allies such as the Janata Dal (United) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the legislation was supported by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress. The members of Shiv Sena, the latest Congress ally, were absent at the time of voting.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Assam rages over CAB, Army conducts flag march in Guwahati

ALSO READ | Amid anti-CAB protests in Assam, IndiGo offers refunds on Ghy-Dibrugarh and Jorhat flights