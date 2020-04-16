Touching video of nurses taking care of infant whose mother tested coronavirus positive emerges

Image Source : PTI Nurses at AIIMS, Raipur take care of a 3-month-old whose mother has tested coronavirus positive.

A video of nurses taking care of an infant whose mother has been tested coronavirus positive and being treated at AIIMS, Raipur, is going viral. The video has been shared by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. In the video, two nurses are seen feeding milk using a feeding bottle to a 3-month-old baby as her mother has been tested positive for coronavirus and getting treated at the hospital. Unfortunately, the baby’s other relatives including his uncle, grandmother have also been found positive for COVID-19 and there is no other person in the family who can look after the baby. The hospital staff is also taking care of his 2-year-old sister. Both of them have tested negative for coronavirus

India extends lockdown till May 3

India has extended its ongoing lockdown to fight the coronavirus till May 3. It has reported 414 deaths due to the disease and 12,380 people have been infected by the disease in the country. As demand for Chinese medical supplies scaled up due to the spread of the virus in several parts of world, China has asked all the countries to import these items through reputed Chinese firms cleared by the government and vowed to punish those involved in counterfeit behaviour.

Responding to questions about quality concerns raised by several countries related to medical equipment imports from China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese government is facilitating the orderly exports.

"We hope foreign buyers can choose products from companies that have been accredited by Chinese regulators with good production credentials," he said.

