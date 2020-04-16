Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Cases near 3,000-mark; Mumbai-Thane division tops with over 2200 patients

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases near 3,000-mark, Mumbai-Thane division tops with over 2200 patients

Maharashtra's coronavirus confirmed cases rose to 2,916 cases and 187 people succumbed to the infection, according to state health ministry dashboard. While 295 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. On Wednesday, 117 new coronavirus cases were reported, the state health ministry said. Sixty-six new cases were found in Mumbai and 44 in Pune, followed by Mira Bhayandar and Thane rural (2 each) and Thane City, Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad (1 each), as per the state health department.

Meanwhile, India coronavirus cases have crossed 12,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 12,380 including 414 deaths so far. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst COVID-19 affected state. Of the total 377 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187.

Current Report of COVID-19-Maharashtra

Mumbai is the worst-affected city in the state with 1,896 cases and 114 deaths while Thane has 280 COVID-19 confirm cases and 10 deaths. In total, Thane Division has 2228 patients and 129 deaths so far. Mumbai is followed by Pune with 407 confirmed cases and 41 deaths. Total 28 districts have been affected in the state.

The report from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that a total of 3929 samples were screened across 100 labs between April 5 and 14, 2020.

District-wise Current Report of COVID-19-Maharashtra Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 1896 114 2 Thane 12 0 3 Thane Muncipal Corporation 97 3 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 68 3 5 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 50 2 6 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 7 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 1 0 8 Mira Bhayandar 51 2 9 Palghar 5 1 10 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 32 3 11 Raigad 5 0 12 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 10 1 Thane Division Total 2228 129 1 Nashik 2 0 2 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 2 0 3 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 48 2 4 Ahemadnagar 10 0 5 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 17 0 6 Dhule 2 1 7 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Jalgaon 1 0 9 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 10 Nandurbar 0 0 Nashik Division Total 83 5 1 Pune 10 0 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 362 40 3 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 35 1 4 Solapur 0 0 5 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 2 1 6 Satara 6 2 Pune Division Total 415 44 1 Kolapur 1 0 2 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 5 0 3 Sangli 26 0 4 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation 0 0 5 Sindhudurg 1 0 6 Ratnagiri 6 1 Kolapur Division Total 39 1 1 Aurangabad 0 0 1 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 23 2 2 Jalna 1 0 3 Hingoli 1 0 4 Parbhani 0 0 5 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Aurangabad Division Total 25 2 1 Latur 0 0 2 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 3 Osmanabad 4 0 5 Beed 1 0 6 Nanded 0 0 7 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Latur Dvision Total 13 0 1 Akola 0 0 2 Akola Muncipal Corporation 13 1 3 Amravati 0 0 4 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 6 1 5 Yavatmal 5 0 6 Buldhana 21 1 7 Washim 1 0 Akola DivisionTotal 46 3 1 Nagpur 5 0 2 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 50 1 3 Wardha 0 0 4 Bhandara 0 0 5 Gondia 1 0 6 Chandrapur 0 0 7 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Division Tota l 56 1 1 Other States 11 2 TOTAL 2916 187

PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the citizens via social media, announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also confirmed the same and said that the state government officials are trying their best to tackle the crisis.

