Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Cases near 3,000-mark; Mumbai-Thane division tops with over 2200 patients

Maharashtra's coronavirus confirmed cases rose to 2,916 cases and 187 people succumbed to the infection, according to state health ministry dashboard. While 295 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. On Wednesday, 117 new coronavirus cases were reported, the state health ministry said. Sixty-six new cases were found in Mumbai and 44 in Pune, followed by Mira Bhayandar and Thane rural (2 each) and Thane City, Vasai Virar and Pimpri Chinchwad (1 each), as per the state health department.
Meanwhile, India coronavirus cases have crossed 12,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 12,380 including 414 deaths so far. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst COVID-19 affected state. Of the total 377 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187.
Mumbai is the worst-affected city in the state with 1,896 cases and 114 deaths while Thane has 280 COVID-19 confirm cases and 10 deaths. In total, Thane Division has 2228 patients and 129 deaths so far. Mumbai is followed by Pune with 407 confirmed cases and 41 deaths. Total 28 districts have been affected in the state.
The report from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that a total of 3929 samples were screened across 100 labs between April 5 and 14, 2020.
|Sr.No
|District/ M.Corporation
|Cases
|Death
|1
|Mumbai Muncipal Corporation
|1896
|114
|2
|Thane
|12
|0
|3
|Thane Muncipal Corporation
|97
|3
|4
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations
|68
|3
|5
|Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation
|50
|2
|6
|Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|7
|Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|8
|Mira Bhayandar
|51
|2
|9
|Palghar
|5
|1
|10
|Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation
|32
|3
|11
|Raigad
|5
|0
|12
|Panvel Muncipal Corporation
|10
|1
|Thane Division Total
|2228
|129
|1
|Nashik
|2
|0
|2
|Nashik Muncipal Corporation
|2
|0
|3
|Malegaon Muncipal Corporation
|48
|2
|4
|Ahemadnagar
|10
|0
|5
|Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation
|17
|0
|6
|Dhule
|2
|1
|7
|Dhule Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Jalgaon
|1
|0
|9
|Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation
|1
|1
|10
|Nandurbar
|0
|0
|Nashik Division Total
|83
|5
|1
|Pune
|10
|0
|2
|Pune Muncipal Corporation
|362
|40
|3
|Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation
|35
|1
|4
|Solapur
|0
|0
|5
|Solapur Muncipal Corporation
|2
|1
|6
|Satara
|6
|2
|Pune Division Total
|415
|44
|1
|Kolapur
|1
|0
|2
|Kolapur Muncipal Corporation
|5
|0
|3
|Sangli
|26
|0
|4
|Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|5
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|6
|Ratnagiri
|6
|1
|Kolapur Division Total
|39
|1
|1
|Aurangabad
|0
|0
|1
|Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation
|23
|2
|2
|Jalna
|1
|0
|3
|Hingoli
|1
|0
|4
|Parbhani
|0
|0
|5
|Parbhani Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Aurangabad Division Total
|25
|2
|1
|Latur
|0
|0
|2
|Latur Muncipal Corporation
|8
|0
|3
|Osmanabad
|4
|0
|5
|Beed
|1
|0
|6
|Nanded
|0
|0
|7
|Nanded Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Latur Dvision Total
|13
|0
|1
|Akola
|0
|0
|2
|Akola Muncipal Corporation
|13
|1
|3
|Amravati
|0
|0
|4
|Amravati Muncipal Corporation
|6
|1
|5
|Yavatmal
|5
|0
|6
|Buldhana
|21
|1
|7
|Washim
|1
|0
|Akola DivisionTotal
|46
|3
|1
|Nagpur
|5
|0
|2
|Nagpur Muncipal Corporation
|50
|1
|3
|Wardha
|0
|0
|4
|Bhandara
|0
|0
|5
|Gondia
|1
|0
|6
|Chandrapur
|0
|0
|7
|Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|Nagpur Division Total
|56
|1
|1
|Other States
|11
|2
|TOTAL
|2916
|187
PM Narendra Modi, while addressing the citizens via social media, announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray also confirmed the same and said that the state government officials are trying their best to tackle the crisis.
