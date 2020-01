Terrorists hurl grenade on police post in old Srinagar city Terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade on a police post in Noorbagh area of old Srinagar city. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured in the grenade attack has been taken to the hospital.

Image Source : FILE Terrorists hurl grenade on police post in old Srinagar city (Representational image) Terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade on a police post in Noorbagh area of old Srinagar city. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured in the grenade attack has been taken to the hospital. More details awaited. terrorist

