Telangana: Full list of red, orange and green zones districts in state post May 3

As the second phase of nationwide coronavirus lockdown is nearing to its end, the Union Health Ministry has identified six red zones, 18 orange zones, and nine green zones in Telangana. These districts have been identified and designated into red, orange, and green zones based on the incidence of cases of COVID-19, doubling rate, the extent of testing, and surveillance feedback.
Across India, about 130 red zones, 284 orange zone, and 319 green zones have been identified where measures will be taken to curb the spread of coronavirus as per guidelines issued by the authorities. Metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad have been designated as red zones in the new classification.
While briefing the press conference over COVID-19 situation in the country, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, "State and district administration to ensure through focused efforts that 'Red' and 'Orange' zone districts, break the chain of transmission through effective and stringent containment measure."
Telangana Red Zones
- Hyderabad
- Suryapet
- Ranga Reddy
- MedchalMalkajgiri
- Vikarabad
- Warangal Urban
Telangana Orange Zones
- Nizamabad
- Jogulamba Gadwal
- Nirmal
- Nalgonda
- Adilabad
- Sangareddy
- Kama reddy
- Kumuram Bheem Asifabad
- Karimnagar
- Khammam
- Mahabubnagar
- Jagitial
- RajannaSircilla
- Jayashankar Bhupalapally
- Medak
- Jangoan
- Narayanpet
- Manche rial
Telangana Green Zones
- Peddapalli
- Nagarkurnool
- Mulugu
- Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Mahabubabad
- Siddipet
- Warangal Rural
- Wanaparthy
- YadadriBhuvanagiri