Telangana announces 10-day COVID lockdown from May 12

This step has been taken in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

India TV News Desk
Hyderabad Updated on: May 11, 2021 17:44 IST
Telangana to impose COVID lockdown for 10 days from May 12.

 

The Telangana on Tuesday announced to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state starting from May 12 in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to impose a lockdown from 10:00 am on May 12 for continuous 10 days.

"However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 am to 10 am daily.  The Cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine," says CMO, news agency ANI reported.

On Monday, Telangana's COVID-19 tally crossed half- a-million as 4,826 fresh cases were added while the toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties.

The cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had earlier said there was no proposal of imposing lockdown as it would cripple the economy and create havoc.

Presently, Telangana is implementing night curfew to check the spread of Covid infection in the state.

